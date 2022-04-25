Photos: Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo Open on Broadway in Funny Girl

Funny Girl is officially back on Broadway, having opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, April 25. Here are photos from the opening-night curtain call.

Beanie Feldstein (Fanny Brice)

(© Tricia Baron)

Beanie Feldstein stars as Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage and came to be one of the most beloved performers in history.

Ramin Karimloo (Nick Arnstein)

(© Tricia Baron)

Feldstein is joined by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.

Jane Lynch (Mrs. Brice)

(© Tricia Baron)

Also featured in the cast are Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. Rounding out the ensemble are Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Leslie Blake Walker, and Julie Benko.

Jared Grimes (Eddie Ryan)

(© Tricia Baron)

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, Funny Girl features a classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill. The original book by Isobel Lennart is revised by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Toni diBuono (Mrs. Strakosh) and Debra Cardona (Mrs. Meeker)

(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical has choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

Peter Francis James (ZIegfeld), Ephie Aardema (Emma), and Martin Moran (Tom Keeney)

(© Tricia Baron)

Read TheaterMania's review of Funny Girl here.

Jared Grimes, Ramin Karimloo, Beanie Feldstein, and Jany Lynch

(© Tricia Baron)