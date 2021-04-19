Phantom Music Box Prop and Reopening Tickets to Be Auctioned for the Actors Fund

The iconic Phantom of the Opera music box will be auctioned off to benefit the Actors Fund, as part of a new package donated by the production and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The lot contains two tickets for Phantom's reopening performance on Broadway as Lloyd Webber's guests, as well as "Lot 665" direct from the West End production. The prop is described in the show as "a papier-mâché musical box in the shape of a barrel organ. Attached, the figure of a monkey in Persian robes playing the cymbals." The estimated selling price is between $20,000-$30,000.

This auction is part of the Stage & Screen benefit, created by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers and Christine Baranski for the Actors Fund. The auction will take place on Wednesday, April 28, beginning at 10am ET. The current selection of items can be viewed here.