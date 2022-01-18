PBS to Air Documentary About the Making of Company Revival

The PBS series Great Performances will air a new documentary about the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, which is now enjoying a Broadway revival at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The documentary is set to premiere Friday, May 27, at 9pm ET on PBS.

Great Performances: Keeping Company With Sondheim will feature rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with director Marianne Elliott, Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and members of the original 1970 cast. It will also feature an interview with the composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November of last year.

Filmed over two years, the broadcast takes an inside look at Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott's creative process of bringing the reimagined gender-swapped production to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott's controversial revival recasts 35-year-old bachelor Bobby as "Bobbie," a woman of the same age navigating the single life in Manhattan.

In addition to Lenk (Bobbie) and LuPone (Joanne), the Broadway cast features Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.