Josh Groban Will Tour North America With Special Guest Jennifer Hudson

Tony-, Emmy-, and five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) has announced a North American tour with special guest Grammy-, Oscar-, Tony-, and Emmy-winning artist, actor, producer, and host Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls).

Watch a clip below of the two announcing the tour on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The tour kicks off on June 2 at Place Bell in Montreal and will include stops at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 4, TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 16.

In support of arts education nationwide, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation.

Click here for a full list of tour stops, including stops on Groban’s already announced Gems world tour for his new album Gems, a retrospective of ballads from his career.