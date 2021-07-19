Pass Over on Broadway Will Require Audiences to Show Proof of Full Covid-19 Vaccination

Audiences going to see the Broadway production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over in August will be required to provide proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination series upon entry, the production has announced.

Ticketholders must show that they have been vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine when they arrive at the August Wilson Theatre. Guests under the age of 16 who are unvaccinated, or those who are unvaccinated for medical or "sincerely held" religious reasons will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72-hours of the performance, or a negative rapid test taken within six hours of the show. Additionally, masks will be required in all public spaces within the theater, including restrooms and the lobby. Masks become optional once audience members reach their seats.

These policies, which have been devised by the producers, Jujamcyn Theatres, and production epidemiologist Dr. Blythe Adamson, are in effect for the month of August, and will be revised accordingly when necessary. The play runs August 4-October 10.

Directed by Danya Taymor, Pass Over stars Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill, Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, and tells the story of two men passing the time on a street corner when a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans.

Read TheaterMania's review of Pass Over here.