Paradise Square Cast Recording to Be Released This May

An original Broadway cast recording of the new musical Paradise Square is being recorded over the next week, with an anticipated digital release in May and physical release this summer.

The album will be produced in part by composer Jason Howland, who wrote the score with Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, and also serves as musical director and orchestrator. Additional music is by Larry Kirwan, and arrangements are by Howland and Kirwan.

Directed by Moises Kaufman, Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan, with choreography by Bill T. Jones, musical staging by Alex Sanchez, and Irish and Hammerstep choreography by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Kevin Dennis, and Matt Bogart.

Completing the ensemble are Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Colin Barkell, Karen Burthwright, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Sam Edgerly, Shiloh Goodin, Sean Jenness, Joshua Keith, Jay McKenzie, Ben Michael, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael van Keuren, Sir Brock Warren, Alan Wiggins, Kristen Beth Williams, and Hailee Kaleem Wright.

Paradise Square is set in the Five Points neighborhood of New York City circa 1863 and is about a community that survives the war years and Draft Riots with raucous dance contests in neighborhood bars and dance halls.