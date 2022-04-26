Lehman Trilogy, Harmony, and Kimberly Akimbo Lead Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations

The theatrical award season has begun with the announcement of the 71st annual Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, honoring the outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway productions of the season.

Leading the pack was Broadway's The Lehman Trilogy, which received nine nominations, followed by the off-Broadway musicals Harmony and Kimberly Akimbo, which each received eight nods. The most recognized Broadway musicals of the season are MJ and Paradise Square, with seven nominations each.

Winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, with a ceremony on Thursday, May 26 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts's Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center.

In a statement, Outer Critics Circle President and TheaterMania Editor David Gordon said, "We are very grateful to have been able to see more than 100 productions for this year's consideration, and even more appreciative of all the work that it took to bring live performance back to New York City safely. Every single person involved in the 2021-2022 theater season, from onstage and backstage to front of house, should be immensely proud of this accomplishment."

The full list of nominees, including special award winners, is below.

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Mrs. Doubtfire

Paradise Square

Six

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Birthday Candles

Clyde's

Skeleton Crew

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

Black No More

Harmony

Intimate Apparel

Kimberly Akimbo

Little Girl Blue

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Morning Sun

On Sugarland

Prayer for the French Republic

Sanctuary City

The Chinese Lady

John Gassner Award

(presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Cullud Wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza

English by Sanaz Toossi

Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury

Tambo and Bones by Dave Harris

Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II



Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Assassins

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

The Streets of New York

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

A Touch of the Poet

Trouble in Mind

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Myles Frost, MJ

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Chip Zien, Harmony

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Quentin Earl Darrington, MJ

Matt Doyle, Company

Steven Pasquale, Assassins

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Will Swenson, Assassins

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Judy Kuhn, Assassins

Patti LuPone, Company

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Patrick J. Adams, Take Me Out

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

Edie Falco, Morning Sun

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Debra Messing, Birthday Candles

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Austin Pendleton, The Minutes

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Chanté Adams, Skeleton Crew

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Nancy Robinette, Prayer for the French Republic

Outstanding Solo Performance

Alex Edelman, Just For Us

Jenn Murray, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing

Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a Play

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Scott Ellis, Take Me Out

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew

Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Warren Carlyle, Harmony

Moisés Kaufman, Paradise Square

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire

Outstanding Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, Harmony

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon and Rich Tone Talauega, MJ

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Mrs. Doubtfire

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel

Bruce Sussman, Harmony

Outstanding Score

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Doubtfire

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, Harmony

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Orchestrations

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ

Greg Jarrett, Assassins

Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Doug Walter, Harmony

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

David Zinn, The Minutes

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Catherine Zuber, Mrs. Doubtfire

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes

Jen Schreiver, Lackawanna Blues

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

André Pluess, The Minutes

Ben and Max Ringham, Blindness

Dan Moses Schreier, Harmony

Matt Stine, Assassins

Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)

59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, Flying Over Sunset

Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, Space Dogs

Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy

Jeff Sugg, Mr. Saturday Night

Special Achievement Awards are presented to

Johanna Day, David Morse, and Mary-Louise Parker for How I Learned to Drive and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Lackawanna Blues. All had been eligible in previous years and reprised their outstanding performances two decades later as part of this season.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:



• The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours' notice, to keep their shows running.

• The Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm's way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.

This season's fully eligible Broadway productions included Pass Over, Six, Lackawanna Blues, Chicken & Biscuits, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lehman Trilogy, Caroline, or Change, Diana, Trouble in Mind, Clyde's, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew, MJ, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Paradise Square, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, The Little Prince, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Funny Girl, The Skin of Our Teeth, Mr. Saturday Night, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

After consideration in previous seasons, only new elements of the following productions were eligible for awards: Girl from the North Country, Is This A Room, Dana H., Hangmen, A Strange Loop.

By mutual agreement with the production, owing to Covid-19-related delays, the Broadway revival of Macbeth will be considered for awards during the 2022-2023 season.

The following return engagements were not eligible for awards: Springsteen on Broadway, Waitress, American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, Slave Play, Beetlejuice.