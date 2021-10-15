Noah Reid to Join Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, and More on Broadway in The Minutes

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, which will begin performances March 19 at Studio 54. Opening night for the production, which was running at the Cort Theatre when Covid struck, is April 7.

Returning to the play are Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, author Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still. Rounding out the company will be Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), who will take on the role originated by Armie Hammer. Hammer withdrew from the show amid various sexual assault allegations.

This Steppenwolf Theatre Company production looks at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry — and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. It marks a reunion between Letts and director Anna D. Shapiro, who work together for the first time since August: Osage County.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.