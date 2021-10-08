Nik Dodani and Ben Thompson Join Jennifer Nettles in Waitress on Broadway

The producers of Waitress have announced two new additions to the Broadway cast in its return engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. On Tuesday, October 19, Nik Dodani will take over the role of Ogie (currently played by original Broadway cast member Christopher Fitzgerald), while Ben Thompson will step into the role of Earl (currently played by Joe Tippett). They join the previously announced Jennifer Nettles, who also begins her run as Jenna October 19.

Making his Broadway debut, Dodani is an actor, writer, and comedian best known for his role as Zahid in Netflix's Atypical, Pat in the CBS revival of Murphy Brown, and Jared in the film adaption of Dear Evan Hansen.

Thompson will reprise his Broadway performance as Earl, having previously taken over the role in 2018. His other Broadway credits include Matilda (Trunchbull), Holler if Ya Hear Me (Griffy), and American Idiot.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy winner and Tony Award- and Emmy Award-nominated Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus. Waitress opened on Broadway in April 2016 and ran for nearly four years. The show is back for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022.

The current Broadway cast includes Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, Hattie Cecelia Tutalo, Nyla Watson, and Nora Lincoln Weiner.