COVID-19 UPDATE: New York City Theater Postponements and Cancellations

As the New York City theater community responds to directives from the New York state government regarding the outbreak of COVID-19, additional New York theater companies that do not fall under the Broadway umbrella that Governor Andrew Cuomo directly addressed have begun announcing closures and postponements for their productions. We have compiled a list below and will update as additional theaters announce schedule changes.

(© David Gordon)

— Noche Flamenca and La MaMa have postponed the performances of Noche Flamenca's Antigona that La MaMa was scheduled to present from March 19-April 5. According the show's publicist, "The ban on travel from European countries announced last night by President Trump makes it impossible for company members to come from Spain to New York right now. The organizations are rescheduling the performances for sometime in the next few months and will announce the new dates as soon as possible."

— Carnegie Hall announced that it will be closed for all public events and programming through the end of March, effective midnight tonight. Carnegie Hall events on Thursday evening, March 12 will take place as scheduled.

— Irish Arts Center is suspending all programming and classes through the end of March.

— Producers of Beyond Babel have suspended performances from March 13-April 6. The production is currently scheduled to resume performances on Tuesday, April 7 and will now run through Saturday, May 30. The production will go on hiatus immediately following the 8pm performance tonight, Thursday, March 12.

— Amas Musical Theatre's Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, scheduled to begin performances at Theatre Row on March 17, has been postponed indefinitely.

— The Metropolitan Opera has canceled all performances through March 31, effective immediately.

— Clubbed Thumb's production of Tumacho will play its final performance on Thursday, March 12, and will cancel the remaining performances. All future ticketholders will be contacted directly by Clubbed Thumb.

— Lincoln Center Theater has suspended performances of the new musical Flying Over Sunset in the Vivian Beaumont Theater, as well as its production of the new opera Intimate Apparel in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, effective immediately. Performances of both productions will resume the week of April 13. The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Headlands at the Claire Tow Theater concluded its run with its Wednesday, March 11 performance.

— 59E59 Theaters has suspended all public programming effective immediately. The building will shut down at 5 pm on Thursday, March 12. 59E59 Theaters plans to resume performances on April 1.

— All Ars Nova programming is suspended for the next 30 days. This includes all remaining performances of the initial run of Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things, as well as on-site staff activity at both the Ars Nova Hub and Ars Nova at Greenwich House. The company hopes to resume performances in mid-April — including a rescheduling of Oratorio for Living Things — pending the status of COVID-19.

— Soho Rep. is postponing its New York premiere of Hansol Jung's Wolf Play, originally scheduled to run from March 17-April 19. Performances will be moved to a later date TBA.

— Playwrights Horizons is canceling all remaining performances of Daniel Goldstein and Michael Friedman's Unknown Soldier, effective immediately. Performances were originally scheduled to run through March 29.

— New York City Center has announced that performances of Encores! Love Life, Front & Center, Studio 5, and Flamenco Festival 20/20 are canceled.