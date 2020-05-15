New Site Broadway On Demand to Stream Allegiance, Bandstand, and More

The new streaming platform Broadway On Demand has announced its first slate of programming.

The site goes live on Sunday, May 17 and will officially launch on Monday, May 18 at 8pm with the previously announced Night of Covenant House Stars benefit concert, hosted by Audra McDonald and featuring Meryl Streep, Rachel Brosnahan, and more.

Broadway's Bandstand, featuring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, will stream on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 7:30pm. The George Takei, Lea Salonga, and Telly Leung-led musical Allegiance will stream on Friday, May 29 at 7:30pm ET. Takei, Leung, and other members of the company are expected to take part in a live virtual pre-show.

Broadway On Demand will also launch several new shows, including Tiler Peck's daily Turn It Out with Tiler ballet class (1pm ET), the Frankie James Grande-hosted Dream Role (Mondays at 7pm ET beginning May 25), and .Acoustic Café, where Broadway stars and songwriters perform a concert of their own music (launching May 20 at 7:30pm with Adam Pascal).

Signup is free. Click here for more information.