Audra McDonald to Host Covenant House Benefit on New Broadway on Demand

Audra McDonald will cohost the upcoming benefit concert A Night of Covenant House Stars on Monday, May 18, at 8pm ET on the new streaming platform Broadway On Demand.

The evening will benefit Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food, and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness, and the heroism of frontline staff working around the clock to keep them safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

McDonald will host alongside John Dickerson. Those scheduled to make an appearance are Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O'Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O'Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, Covenant House Youth, and more. Jeff Calhoun directs.

The Broadway On Demand platform will launch on May 17.