Neil Diamond Musical Sets Dates and Theater for Broadway Run This Fall

Following a six-week engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will have its Broadway premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre this fall, beginning previews Wednesday, November 2, in advance of a Sunday, December 4, opening.

A Beautiful Noise will run June 21-July 31 in Boston, in a production headed by Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby, who share the title role as older and younger versions of Neil Diamond. They star alongside Robyn Hurder as Marcia, Linda Powell as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Colby and Tommy O'Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys for the Boston run include include Jessie Austrian (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (standby Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), and MiMi Scardulla (ensemble).

Featuring a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise has a book by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Steven Hoggett.

The design team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production will have music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant) Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

Casting for the Broadway run is still to be announced.