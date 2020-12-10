NBC Airs Two-Hour One Night Only: The Best of Broadway Special Tonight

Tina Fey hosts One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, airing tonight, Thursday, December 10, at 8pm ET on NBC.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway will be a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The telecast will feature performances filmed all over New York City from the casts of Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: A True Musical Story, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, and Rent, with a guest appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Also performing are Barbra Streisand, Antonio Banderas and the Spanish cast of A Chorus Line, Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, and Patti LaBelle.

The evening will have special appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sutton Foster, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Brittney Mack, Camryn Manheim, Rob McClure, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Mary-Louise Parker, Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson, and more.

Donations during this special will help provide groceries, medication, health care, and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year. In addition to the telecast, NBCUniversal is making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway telecast is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.