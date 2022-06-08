Nancy Opel and More Join the Broadway Cast of Into the Woods

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which will begin previews at the St. James Theatre on June 28 ahead of an official opening night on July 10. The limited engagement is set to run through August 21.

Broadway veteran Nancy Opel (Tony nominee for Urinetown) has been cast as Cinderella's Stepmother. Additionally, Aymee Garcia will play Jack's Mother and Alysia Velez will play Rapunzel. The understudies are Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Alexander Joseph Grayson, Paul Kreppel, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina.

They join a star-studded cast that includes the previously announced Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, and Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince.

Returning Encores! cast members include (in alphabetical order) Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, and understudies Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson.

Into the Woods, which will be dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim, will once again be directed by Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and Rob Berman leading the Encores! Orchestra as Musical Director and Conductor.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design).