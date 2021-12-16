Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Moondance Diner Merchandise for TeeRico

Lin-Manuel Miranda has launched a new TeeRico collection, featuring Moondance Diner designs inspired by his directorial debut with the film tick, tick...BOOM! Proceeds from this latest philanthropic capsule collection will go to New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) in honor of Jonathan Larson, the musical theater composer on whom the film is based.

Larson, the composer of tick, tick...BOOM! and the iconic rock musical Rent, worked as a server at the Moondance Diner for nine years, and his time there is depicted in the film in the star-studded musical number "Sunday."

"It's where Jonathan spent so much of his time," said Miranda. "Whether he was waiting tables, catching up with friends, or thinking through his next project, the diner was where he was inspired to write the stories that would go on to inspire generations."

Larson also has a significant history with New York Theatre Workshop, where Rent had its first staged reading in 1993, followed by a full production in 1995 (Larson died of an aortic aneurysm after the musical's final dress rehearsal off-Broadway). With this new line of Moondance Diner merchandise, the Miranda Family and the TeeRico team hope to give back to the workshop that gave Larson the foundation for his legacy.

