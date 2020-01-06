MJ The Musical Launches Nationwide Search for Michaels of All Ages
The upcoming Broadway musical will hold open calls across the country.
MJ The Musical, opening on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre this summer, has announced a multicity search for actors of all ages, including young performers to play Michael Jackson at age 10. Actors are being sought for stage roles and to understudy, and must possess the singing and dancing chops for the role of Michael Jackson at various stages of his life.
As previously announced, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations) will lead the cast as Michael Jackson. The biomusical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's hit songs. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
Read below for the list of audition locations:
WASHINGTON
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Open Call noon-3pm
Hyatt Place Washington DC
1522 K Street NW
Washington, DC 20005
CHICAGO
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Open Call 1pm-3:30pm
Gus Giordano Dance School
5230 N Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
DETROIT
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Open Call 10am-12:30pm
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby
525 W Lafayette Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48226
PHILADELPHIA
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Open Call noon-3pm
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
ATLANTA
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Open Call noon-3pm
Sheraton Atlanta Hotel
165 Courtland Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
NEW YORK
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Open Call 10am-1pm
Telsey Company
1501 Broadway, Suite #510
New York, NY 10036
*Must bring ID to enter the building
LOS ANGELES
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Open Call 9am-1pm
Screenland Studios
10501 Burbank Boulevard
North Hollywood, CA 91601