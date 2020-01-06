MJ The Musical Launches Nationwide Search for Michaels of All Ages

MJ The Musical, opening on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre this summer, has announced a multicity search for actors of all ages, including young performers to play Michael Jackson at age 10. Actors are being sought for stage roles and to understudy, and must possess the singing and dancing chops for the role of Michael Jackson at various stages of his life.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations) will lead the cast as Michael Jackson. The biomusical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's hit songs. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Read below for the list of audition locations:

WASHINGTON

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Open Call noon-3pm

Hyatt Place Washington DC

1522 K Street NW

Washington, DC 20005

CHICAGO

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Open Call 1pm-3:30pm

Gus Giordano Dance School

5230 N Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60640

DETROIT

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Open Call 10am-12:30pm

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby

525 W Lafayette Boulevard

Detroit, MI 48226

PHILADELPHIA

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Open Call noon-3pm

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

ATLANTA

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Open Call noon-3pm

Sheraton Atlanta Hotel

165 Courtland Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

NEW YORK

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Open Call 10am-1pm

Telsey Company

1501 Broadway, Suite #510

New York, NY 10036

*Must bring ID to enter the building

LOS ANGELES

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Open Call 9am-1pm

Screenland Studios

10501 Burbank Boulevard

North Hollywood, CA 91601