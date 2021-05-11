Michael Jackson Musical Will Open on Broadway in February 2022

MJ, the new Broadway musical inspired by the life of singer Michael Jackson, has announced a February 1, 2022 opening at the Neil Simon Theatre. Previews will begin December 6, 2021.

Ephraim Sykes is set to star as Michael Jackson in the production, which has a book by Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and songs from Jackson's extensive catalogue of music. Plot details of the production have been kept largely under wraps for most of the show's development, but MJ reportedly focuses on the singer's preparations for his Dangerous tour in 1992.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.

Casting will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 18 at 10am ET. The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.