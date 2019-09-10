Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker to Star in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will star in a revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite, first in a 22-performance run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre — where the play made its world premiere — February 5-22, 2020, then on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre for 17 weeks, beginning previews March 13. Opening night is set for April 13.

Broderick is a veteran of Neil Simon's work, having made a Tony Award-winning Broadway debut in the late playwright's Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1983 and subsequently performed in productions of Simon's Biloxi Blues and a 2005 revival of The Odd Couple opposite Nathan Lane. He is married to Parker, whose last Broadway credit was Once Upon a Mattress in 1996. They last performed together in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1996.

Plaza Suite is a trio of one-acts all set in the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York, featuring three different couples all played by the same two actors. Mike Nichols directed George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton, and more in the Broadway premiere in 1968; it was later adapted into a film in 1971 featuring Walter Matthau playing all three male leads, and Stapleton, Lee Grant, and Barbara Harris playing the female leads.

John Benjamin Hickey, who will be starring on Broadway in The Inheritance, will direct Plaza Suite. He is expected to take a brief leave of absence from The Inheritance, with dates still to be announced, and will return once Plaza Suite opens.