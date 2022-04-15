Mask Requirements Extended Through at Least May 31 for Broadway Theaters

The Broadway League announced today that mask requirements for New York City's 41 Broadway theaters will be extended through at least May 31. After April 30, vaccination checks will be left up to individual theaters.

Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement, "Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated."

The Broadway League advises theatergoers to consult the websites or points of purchase of individual shows for information about vaccination requirements.

Masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced in May.