Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse to Star in How I Learned to Drive on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club, in association with the Vineyard Theatre, is thrilled to announce the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive by Paula Vogel, with original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, directed by Mark Brokaw.

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on March 27, 2020, prior to an April 22, 2020, opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Tony nominee David Morse head the cast of this memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present, and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997, and transferred to a commercial off-Broadway production by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim, and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics Award for Best Play; Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.

Additional casting and the design team will be announced at a later date.