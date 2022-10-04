Mark Linn-Baker to Join The Music Man as Mayor Shinn

It was announced today that Tony nominee Mark Linn-Baker will join the Broadway cast of The Music Man as Mayor Shinn, beginning October 25. He assumes the role from Tony winner Jefferson Mays, who plays his final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 23. As previously announced, The Music Man will conclude its run on January 1, 2023.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the Tony-nominated revival (featuring a classic score by Meredith Willson) is led by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. In addition to Mays, the cast also currently features Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

Mark Linn-Baker can currently be seen in the Marvel Studios/Disney streaming series She-Hulk opposite Tatiana Maslany. On Broadway, Linn-Baker has starred in the revival of On the Twentieth Century, You Can't Take It With You, Relatively Speaking, Losing Louie, A Year With Frog and Toad, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, among other productions.

The Music Man earned six 2022 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. A cast album was released on September 23.