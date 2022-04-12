Manoel Felciano to Join Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

The Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen will welcome Tony nominee Manoel Felciano to the Music Box Theatre beginning Saturday, April 30. He will assume the role of Larry Murphy, taking over the role from Ivan Hernandez, who plays his final performance on April 29.

Felciano earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Tobias Ragg in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd. His other Broadway credits include Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, Brooklyn, Disaster!, Amélie, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen currently stars Ben Levi Ross, with Zachary Noah Piser stepping into the role of Evan beginning May 17. Gabrielle Carrubba, who currently plays Zoe Murphy, will take her final bow on May 1, with Talia Simone Robinson stepping into the role full-time beginning May 3. The company also includes Jessica Phillips (Heidi Hansen), Christiane Noll (Cynthia Murphy), David Jeffery (Connor Murphy), Jared Goldsmith (Jared Kleinman), and Phoebe Koyabe (Alana Beck).

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).