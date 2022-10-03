Linedy Genao to Star in Broadway Premiere of New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical Bad Cinderella

Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!) will star in the Broadway premiere of the new musical Bad Cinderella, set to begin previews on February 17 in advance of a March 23 opening at the Imperial Theatre.

Bad Cinderella — formerly titled Cinderella — is written by Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), Emerald Fennell (book), and David Zippel (lyrics). It will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter.

Under its original title, the musical was one of the first shows to open in London's West End following the pandemic. There was as much intrigue off-stage during the unexpectedly brief run as there was on stage, with Lloyd Webber threatening legal action against the UK government if they couldn't open at full capacity, protracted closures due to Covid, a single Olivier Award nomination, backstage discord, and the eventual early closing, after which Lloyd Webber referred to the production as a "costly mistake" (he later apologized for his word choice).

Complete casting and design team for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, listen to Genao's newly recorded version of the title song here.