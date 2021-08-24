Lindsay Pearce, Ginna Claire Mason, Alexandra Billings, and More Will Return to Wicked

Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason will return to the roles of Elphaba and Glinda when Wicked resumes performances on September 14 at the Gershwin Theatre.

Pearce and Mason will be joined by Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from September 14-26), Michael McCormick as the Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda). All of the principals with the exception of Diaz, who makes her Broadway debut, were playing the roles when Broadway shut down in March 2020.

The Wicked ensemble will include Ioana Alfonso, Alex Aquilino, Larkin Bogan, Randy Castillo, Antonette Cohen, Meg Doherty, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Hannah Florence, Jenny Florkowski, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Celia Hottenstein, Courtney Iventosch, Colby Q. Lindeman, Chase Madigan, Micaela Martinez, Kevin Massey, Sterling Masters, Matt Meigs, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dashi Mitchell, Lindsay K. Northern, Emily Rogers, William Ryall, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, and Christianne Tisdale.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.