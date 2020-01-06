Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns to Aladdin on Broadway

Over the holiday season, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by Aladdin on Broadway once again. Afterward, he stopped backstage to say hello to current cast members, including Jacob Gutierrez and Miranda's former In the Heights costar Arielle Jacobs. Check out the photo they took together below.

Lin-Manuel Miranda with Aladdin cast members Jacob Gutierrez and Arielle Jacobs.

(© Disney Theatrical Productions)

Based on the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. With a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice with songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," the show features a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and is directed by Casey Nicholaw.

Clinton Greenspan currently plays Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, with Jacobs as Jasmine and Major Attaway as the Genie. Gutierrez is a member of the ensemble as well as an understudy for the lead role.