Lights of Broadway Will Dim for Stephen Sondheim on December 8

The lights of Broadway's marquees will dim for one minute on Wednesday, December 8, at 6:30pm in memory of Stephen Sondheim, who died on November 26 at the age of 91.

"It is impossible to measure Stephen Sondheim's impact on the world of musical theatre," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "During a career that spanned nearly 65 years, he created music and lyrics that have become synonymous with Broadway — from Gypsy and West Side Story to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and too many more to name. It is hard to imagine Broadway without him, but we know his legacy will live on for many years to come, including in this season's revival of Company opening December 9."

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre, formerly Henry Miller's Theatre, was dedicated in March 2010. Sondheim is one of only three composers whose name adorns a Broadway theater (along with George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers).