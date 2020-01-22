Leslie Uggams, Lynn Whitfield to Star in Charles Randolph-Wright's Blue

Charles Randolph-Wright's Blue will play a 16-week engagement at the Apollo Theatre, beginning previews on April 27 ahead of an opening night on May 10, and running through August 16.

In addition, initial casting has been announced. Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!) will play Tillie Clark, and Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield (How to Get Away With Murder) will play Peggy Clark. Complete casting will be announced shortly.

The creative team will include David Rockwell (set design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), and Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), with Joseph Joubert as music supervisor.

As previously announced, Phylicia Rashad, who starred in the play's 2000 world premiere at Arena Stage and the 2001 New York premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company, will direct the production, which will feature music by Nona Hendryx and lyrics by Randolph-Wright.

The play is described as follows: "With fierce wit and astonishing honesty, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. Infused with a searing jazz and soul score, Blue celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself."