Lea Michele Sidelined From Funny Girl for 10 Days Following Covid Diagnosis

Lea Michele will miss Funny Girl performances for the next week after testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Michele began her run as Fanny Brice on Tuesday, September 6. She played her regularly scheduled performances on September 7 and 9, with a media day on Thursday, September 8 (she does not perform on Thursdays), before beginning to experience Covid symptoms on Saturday, September 10. After an inconclusive test that morning, she tested positive later that night.

In the interim, Julie Benko, the role's alternate, will play Fanny through Sunday, September 18.

Funny Girl is currently in the middle of a company-wide Covid spike, according to reports on social media. On her own Instagram, Michele described it as a "very intense Covid outbreak in our theater."

Michele is expected to return to the Company on Tuesday, September 20.