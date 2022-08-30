Laura Linney to Return to Broadway This Spring in New Play by David Auburn

Laura Linney will return to the stage this spring in David Auburn's new play Summer, 1976, directed by Daniel Sullivan.

Originally announced to run at Manhattan Theatre Club's Stage II theater at New York City Center, the company will now present the play beginning April 4 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. Further cast and creative team information is still to be revealed.

Summer, 1976 is set over the course of one fateful summer, when an unlikely friendship develops between an iconoclastic artist and a free-spirited housewife. The two women navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence as the Bicentennial is celebrated across the United States.