Laura Linney Previews Broadway's My Name Is Lucy Barton

Laura Linney previewed her Broadway return in Manhattan Theatre Club's My Name Is Lucy Barton ahead of beginning previews January 4. Adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout's novel, the play is directed by Richard Eyre at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Linney, according to a press release, "plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find — much to her surprise — her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer."

The creative team will include Bob Crowley (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design), and Luke Halls (projection design).