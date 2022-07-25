Kimberley Locke to Star in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced casting for its headlining production of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, running aboard its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, which sets sail this August.

American Idol season two finalist Kimberley Locke will lead the cast as Diva Donna, playing Summer as she reaches the height of her career. Joining Locke will be Valerie Curlingford as Disco Donna (Summer in her late teens and early 20s during the 1970s disco era) and D'Nasya Jordan as Duckling Donna (young Donna growing up in Boston in the 1960s).

Summer ran on Broadway from March-December 2018, directed by Tony winner Des McAnuff and featuring Tony winner LaChanze, Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever as the three Donnas. The show narrates the story of Donna Summer's prolific rise to fame, showing the Queen of Disco at three of the most pivotal stages of her career.

The musical features a book by Tony nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others.