Kenny Leon Joins Roundabout's Artistic Leadership Team

Tony winner Kenny Leon will join the artistic leadership team at Roundabout Theatre Company in January 2021, taking on the role of Senior Resident Director.

Leon's new position is described as follows: "Leon will participate in the theater's selection of plays and musicals - both seasonal on-stage productions and the dozens of workshops and readings produced annually. He will join Roundabout's senior leadership in developing and nurturing the careers of up-and-coming BIPOC directors at the theater and play a key part in the theater's commitment to anti-racism and increased equity, diversity, and inclusion."

Director of Roundabout's recent revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play, Leon won a Tony in 2014 for A Raisin in the Sun, and has staged productions ranging from Fences to American Son.