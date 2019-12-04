Katharine McPhee, Drew Gehling, and More Set for Waitress Q&A

Waitress stars Katharine McPhee, Drew Gehling, Christopher Fitzgerald, Molly Hager, and Stephanie Torns will take part in a post-show Q&A on Monday, December 9. McPhee currently stars as Jenna, while Gehling, Fitzgerald, Hager, and Torns take on roles they originated when the show opened in 2016.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. The production will end its run on January 5.