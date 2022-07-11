Jordan E. Cooper's Satire Ain't No Mo' to Run on Broadway This Fall

Jordan E. Cooper's comedy Ain't No Mo' will make its Broadway debut this fall, beginning performances November 3 and opening December 1 at the Belasco Theatre.

The satire, in which Cooper also stars and Stevie Walker-Webb directs, premiered at the Public Theater in 2019 and is set around the premise of, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"

The design team includes Scott Pask (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), and Adam Honoré (lighting). Lee Daniels and Brian Anthony Moreland produce, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Management.

Our critic called the Public Theater production, which featured a different design team, "hilarious and heartbreaking." Read the review here.

Complete casting is still to be announced.