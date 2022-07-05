Join TheaterMania for Our Fall Weekend of Theater

Join TheaterMania this fall for a weekend of expertly curated shows! Our second TheaterMania Weekend will take place October 7-9 in New York City, with the opportunity to see Broadway's hottest productions.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, October 7 with a performance of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the Winter Garden Theatres. For the matinee on Saturday, October 8, attendees will have the choice between The Kite Runner at the Hayes Theatre and the star-studded revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, led by Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks.

Following dinner with special guests from the theater community at Bond 45, attendees will see the 8pm performance of the new musical Almost Famous that evening, with Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre to follow on Sunday, October 9 at 3pm. You could also opt-in for that evening's performance of the 2022 Tony-winning Best Musical, A Strange Loop.

This is sure to be the perfect weekend for any theater lover. For more information and to purchase the ticket bundle, click here.