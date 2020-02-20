Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts Preview Broadway's The Minutes

The Broadway company of Tracy Letts's Pulitzer finalist The Minutes met the press at the Cort Theatre, where the production will begin performances February 25. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, which opens March 15.

Letts heads the cast of the play, alongside Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer, Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Blair Brown, Tony nominees K. Todd Freeman and Austin Pendleton, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy, and Jeff Still.

This Steppenwolf Theatre Company production looks at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry — and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. It marks a reunion between Letts and Shapiro, who work together for the first time since August: Osage County.