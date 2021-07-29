Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Set for Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will once again step up to the plate when Second Stage Theater presents its Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, beginning performances Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Helen Hayes Theater. Opening day is set for April 4.

In Take Me Out, playwright Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming , the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution.

Williams, Adams, and Ferguson were in rehearsals for the production when theaters shut down in March 2020. They will be joined by fellow returning cast members Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks. One additional role, originally scheduled to be played by Brandon J. Dirden, will be recast.

Directed by Scott Ellis, the production has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.