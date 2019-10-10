New Jeremy O. Harris, Will Arbery Plays Are Among Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

With so much great theater in and around New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

RECENTLY OPENED:

Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz

Ruby Rakos and the company of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz at Paper Mill Playhouse.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

"The creative team ends up striking a measured balance between the optimistic and the ominous — like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington meets Gypsy. Cheeky humor...is mixed with dark undertones in an otherwise bubbly song-and-dance musical (with a sparkling set by Alexander Dodge to match)." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

The Glass Menagerie

Matt de Rogatis, Ginger Grace, and Alexandra Rose star in The Glass Menagerie at the Wild Project.

(photo provided by Matt de Rogatis)

"[Matt de] Rogatis delivers the most surprising performance of the evening: He eschews the typical portrayal of Tom as Tennessee, the cultivated writer reflecting on his disadvantaged youth. Instead, he goes full hillbilly (excellent work by dialect coach Paul Meier)." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

John Zdrojeski, Zoë Winters, Jeb Kreager, and Julia McDermott star in Heroes of the Fourth Turning at Playwrights Horizons.

(© Joan Marcus)

"A play about Catholic intellectuals debating the future of the conservatism might seem it was written just for Ross Douthat, but Heroes aims at a much wider audience. Judging by the incredulous guffaws and gasps emanating from the house, it is clear that many are encountering these ideas for the very first time, and that makes this play thrilling." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Slave Play

Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan star in Slave Play on Broadway.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"Seeing it a second time has strengthened my opinion that Slave Play bears the marks of genius, and by 'genius' I mean that rare gift of fresh insight that allows others to see the world in a new way." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

CURRENTLY IN PREVIEWS OFF-BROADWAY:

Soft Power

Conrad Ricamora and the company of Soft Power at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...[L]ike the US voting system, [Soft Power] proves to be inherently powerful and worthy of investment.''' Read Jonas Schwartz's full review of the 2018 Los Angeles world premiere here.

