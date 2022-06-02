Jenn Colella to Rejoin Come From Away on Broadway for Limited Run This Summer

Jenn Colella will return to her Tony nominated roles of Beverley Bass and others in the Broadway production of Come From Away for a limited run, June 21-August 7 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Also joining the company on June 21 for a limited run is touring cast member Sharone Sayegh, who will take on the role of Bonnie and others. Rachel Tucker will return to the role of Beverley on August 9, with Petrina Bromley set to rejoin the cast as Bonnie on September 27.

Come From Away is based on the true stories of the 7,000 transatlantic airline passengers who were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, on September 11, 2001, and the townsfolk who came together to provide a home away from home. It features a book, music, and lyrics by Drama Desk winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, and choreography by Kelly Devine.