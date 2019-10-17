Jenn Colella to Depart Come From Away on Broadway This Fall

Tony nominee Jenn Colella will depart the Broadway production of Come From Away on Sunday, November 10, she tweeted today. At the time of her final show, Colella will have played the role of Captain Beverley Bass nearly 1200 times in six cities over the past five years.

Colella earned Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance, as well as a Tony nomination. "There're no words to express my appreciation for the cast, crew, creative team, & my extended Come From Away family. I found my heart, but leave a part of me behind," she tweeted.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."