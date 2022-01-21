Jelani Alladin Joins Cast of Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series on Disney Plus

Broadway actor Jelani Alladin is joining the cast of Little Town, the new musical prequel series based on Beauty and the Beast, which will debut on Disney Plus.

Alladin is set to play the artist Jean-Michel. Broadway audiences were first introduced to Alladin when he originated the role of Kristoff in Disney's Frozen. He also played the title role in the Public Theater's brief staging of Disney's Hercules.

He joins the previously announced Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Briana Middleton as LeFou's stepsister Tilly, and Fra Fee as Prince Benoit Berlioz.

Filming is set to begin this spring – with the eight-episode series' release date currently unconfirmed. Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time) will act as show-runners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) will direct the first episode.