Jeanna de Waal Sings "If" From Broadway-Bound Diana: A New Musical

The producers of Diana: A New Musical, opening on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre, has released a music video to preview the show's brand-new score. Listen below to the song "If," performed by Jeanna de Waal, who stars in the title role, with accompaniment in the video by David Bryan on piano.

Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) directs the production, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. De Waal is joined in the cast by by Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Diana is described as follows: "This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age: Diana, Princess of Wales. Thrust into a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known, Diana soon finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stands up for her family, her country and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever."