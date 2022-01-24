James Snyder Fired from Harry Potter Following Misconduct Allegations and Investigation

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have terminated James Snyder from his contract following allegations of misconduct. Snyder played the title role. Co-star Diane Davis (who plays Harry's wife, Ginny Potter) filed the complaint on November 19, 2021, a week after performances resumed at the Lyric Theatre following the pandemic shutdown.

"Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion," a spokesman for the production told the press over the weekend. "At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract. Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter."

Snyder, who took over the role of Harry Potter in 2019, was announced in September 2021 as part of the returning Broadway cast. He was not performing with the show in early December, when critics were invited to re-review.