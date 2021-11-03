Is This A Room and Dana H. Extend Broadway Runs Through Thanksgiving

The Broadway runs of Tina Satter's Is This a Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which are currently performing in repertory at the Lyceum Theatre, will play an extra two weeks, with Room extended through November 27 at 2pm and Dana now concluding its run on November 28 at 3pm.

Both plays were initially slated for limited runs through Sunday, January 16, though the closing dates were initially moved to the weekend ending November 14. The extension is due to overwhelming audience demand, according to production spokespeople.

Is This A Room is director Tina Satter's staging of the actual transcript of the encounter between NSA contractor and whistleblower Reality Winner and the FBI. Emily Davis stars as Winner in what our review called "the most anxiety-inducing performance on any Broadway stage."

Dana H. is based on interviews between the playwright's mother and theatermaker Steve Cosson. Deirdre O'Connell lip-synchs to the audio recordings of these interviews, as the real Dana describes the time she was kidnapped by a violent neo-Nazi. Our review described it as "a performance that must be seen to be believed." Les Waters directs.

Both plays were highlights of the Vineyard Theatre 2019-20 season, and were transferred to Broadway by producers Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, and Matt Ross.

