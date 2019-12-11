Watch a Teaser Trailer for the In the Heights Movie

If you hadn't heard, Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical In the Heights is heading from the stage to the screen. And today marks the first time we've been treated to a glimpse of what the new version will look like. Join Hamilton star Anthony Ramos as he heads uptown in this new teaser trailer, shared on Twitter by the Piragua Guy himself:

First teaser.

As for mañana, mi pana, ya gotta just keep watchin'...#InTheHeightsMovie https://t.co/txrfzIm8Va — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 11, 2019

In addition to Ramos in the lead role of Usnavi and Miranda as the Piraguero, the cast of In the Heights will feature Melissa Barrera (Vanessa), Leslie Grace (Nina), Corey Hawkins (Benny), Olga Merediz (Abuela Claudia), Jimmy Smits (Kevin Rosario), Gregory Diaz IV (Sonny), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Daniela), Stephanie Beatriz (Carla), and Dascha Polanco (Cuca).

With a score by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights won the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Music and Lyrics (Miranda), Best Choreography (Andy Blankenbuehler), and Best Orchestrations (Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman). The original cast recording won the 2008 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu, and will shoot, according to Miranda, in this summer in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights.