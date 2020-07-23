Safety Guidelines Announced for Return of Live Performance; No More Stage-Dooring

The union IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) has released a 27-page set of safety guidelines for the return of live performance after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

IATSE represents over 140,000 theatrical technicians, stagehands, front-of-house workers, ticket sellers, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe specialists, and more. The list of guidelines was reviewed by medical experts in occupational health and safety.

Among the necessary changes listed are canceling all future backstage tours and autograph experiences at stage doors. Ushers will no longer handout programs; they will be provided for audience members to take from a table or rack. All union venues must have a written Covid-19 safety plan in place. Employers will provide and maintain PPE if required. Paid leave and income retention will be ensured for any employee that gets sick or comes in contact with the virus.

