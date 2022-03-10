Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal to Be Honored at Drama League Awards

Hugh Jackman will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award and Billy Crystal will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award at the 88th Annual Drama League Awards, which is set to take place as a luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 20. Jackman is starring in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, while Crystal is set to make his return to Broadway in the new Jason Robert Brown-Amanda Green musical Mr. Saturday Night (based on Crystal's 1992 film).

Additionally, director Lileana Blain-Cruz (who is making her lead directorial debut on Broadway with the Lincoln Center revival of The Skin of Our Teeth) will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, and producer Willette Murphy Klausner (represented on Broadway this season with Caroline, or Change, MJ, and American Buffalo) will be honored with the Gratitude Award.

As previously reported, this year's ceremony will mark the addition of two new categories: Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical. Other awards include Distinguished Performance Award, Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Contribution to the Theater Award, and The Gratitude Award.

Nominations for the Drama League Awards will be announced on April 25 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. This year's eligibility period is March 16, 2021 through April 20, 2022.