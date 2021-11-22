Drama League Awards Resumes In-Person Luncheon for 2022 Ceremony

The Drama League has announced that the 88th Annual Drama League Awards will return to its in-person ceremony to celebrate the 2021-22 theater season.

After presenting the 2020 and 2021 awards in virtual ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional luncheon will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 20, 2022, at noon. Nominations will be announced Friday, April 22, 2022.

The Drama League Awards honor artists from the season of both Broadway and off-Broadway productions. This year's ceremony will mark the addition of two new categories: Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical. Other awards include Distinguished Performance Award, Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Contribution to the Theater Award, and The Gratitude Award.

Only non-virtual productions will be considered, and productions need to have been in previews between March 16, 2021 and April 20, 2022 to be eligible for this season's Drama League Awards.