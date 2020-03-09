Hillary Clinton to Deliver Closing Address at 3rd Annual Women's Day on Broadway

It was announced today that Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver the closing keynote address at the Third Annual Women's Day on Broadway: The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It. The event will be held this Tuesday, March 10, 1pm-4pm at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Broadway's Aladdin.

In 2000, Clinton made history as the first first lady elected to the United States Senate, and the first woman elected to statewide office in New York. In 2007, she began her historic campaign for president, winning 18 million votes and becoming the first woman to ever win a presidential primary or caucus state. In 2016, Clinton made history again by becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party.

She is the author of eight best-selling books, including her campaign memoir, What Happened, and The Book of Gutsy Women, which she co-wrote with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Other panelists for the Third Annual Women's Day on Broadway include Renee Blinkwolt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Linda Cho, Elaine Davidson, Tamsen Fadal, Tracy Geltman, Mandy Gonzalez, Katori Hall, LaChanze, Lisa McNulty, Lucy Moss, Leslie Papa, Diane Paulus, Elizabeth Stanley, Sonya Tayeh, Diep Tran, Beth Williams, and Schele Williams.

